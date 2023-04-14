Parks and Rec to host children’s author Julia Cook for storytime

BEMIDJI — Children are invited to join children’s author Julia Cook for a special storytime from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Fourth St. NW.

There is no cost to attend. Following the reading there will be book signings, stories and crafts.

The event is sponsored by Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative and Friends of the Carnegie. For more information visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.