Parks and Rec to host Beach Bash July 22

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Beach Bash from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, at South Shore Park, 527 Lake Shore Drive NE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:40 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Beach Bash from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, at South Shore Park, 527 Lake Shore Drive NE.

This event is free to attend and will include beach and lawn games and watercraft activities, a release said.

For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

