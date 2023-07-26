Parks and Rec to host annual movie night event July 28

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a screening of the movie, "Finding Nemo," at dusk on Friday, July 28, at Bemidji City Park.

The event is free and open to the public. The movie will begin at dusk, tentatively set for 9 p.m.

Attendees should bring a chair or blanket to sit on, a release said. Concessions will be available.

For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.