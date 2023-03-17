6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Parks and Rec to host afterschool adventures

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host two brand new afterschool adventures including Board Game Bonanza and Crafter's Club.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:55 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host two brand new afterschool adventures including Board Game Bonanza and Crafter's Club.

Board Game Bonanza, designed for ages 9-12, is all about playing games, each week there will be different board games and each participant will get to create their own board game. It will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Thursday, March 23 through April 13.

Crafter’s Club is for ages 6-12 and will focus on doing lots of fun crafts. It will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, April 18 through May 9.

All adventures will be held at the City Park Warming House and snacks will be provided. The cost is $30 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

