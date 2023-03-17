Parks and Rec to host afterschool adventures

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host two brand new afterschool adventures including Board Game Bonanza and Crafter's Club.

Board Game Bonanza, designed for ages 9-12, is all about playing games, each week there will be different board games and each participant will get to create their own board game. It will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Thursday, March 23 through April 13.

Crafter’s Club is for ages 6-12 and will focus on doing lots of fun crafts. It will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Tuesday, April 18 through May 9.

All adventures will be held at the City Park Warming House and snacks will be provided. The cost is $30 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.