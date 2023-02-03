Parks and Rec to hold Yoga Mornings sessions

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yoga Mornings from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 8-15, in the Historic Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Join Dionne for a series of three yoga classes. Bring to class: yoga mat and a water bottle," a release said.

The cost is $42 for all sessions or $22 for a drop-in session. For more information, contact (218) 333-1862. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.