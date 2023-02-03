99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Parks and Rec to hold Yoga Mornings sessions

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yoga Mornings from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 8-15, in the Historic Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

092919.N.BP.CARNEGIE.jpg
Bemidji Parks and Rec will host Yoga Mornings from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 8-15, in the Historic Carnegie Library's Lakeview Room.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 01:12 PM
"Join Dionne for a series of three yoga classes. Bring to class: yoga mat and a water bottle," a release said.

The cost is $42 for all sessions or $22 for a drop-in session. For more information, contact (218) 333-1862. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
