Parks and Rec to hold Yoga at the Beach

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold Yoga at the Beach sessions from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6, through August at Diamond Point Park, Diamond Building Lakeside Patio, 1710 Birchmont Drive NE.

Join us for a summer full of Yoga at the Beach, each month there will be a three-week session offered.

Remember to bring a yoga mat and a water bottle. The cost is $42 per three-week session

Register and find more information at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.