STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Parks and Rec to hold Yamuna Face classes

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Face classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in February, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 02:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Face classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in February, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Yamuna Face will use similar balls as the Body Rolling class," a release said. "Benefits of Yamuna Face include improved alignment, bone quality, circulation, TMJ issues, skin and muscle tone, reduction of eye strain and tension, relieves sinus headaches."

Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

The dates include Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $23 per date. To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us, for more information call (218) 333-1857.

Related Topics: EVENTSTHINGS TO DOBEMIDJI PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
012523.N.BP.SNOWJOURNAWARDS Wanda's Wish.jpg
Community
Johnson-Jarvi, Wanda's Wish awards presented at Buena Vista Snowjourn
The Johnson-Jarvi Snowjourn Award and the first-ever Wanda's Wish Award were presented at the 42nd Annual Buena Vista Snowjourn awards ceremony on Jan. 14, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
January 25, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Bemidji Retired Military Club set to meet Feb. 1
The Bemidji Retired Military Club will host a meeting on the first Wednesday of each month at a local restaurant for dinner and camaraderie. The next meeting is set for Feb. 1.
January 25, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
100422.N.FF.HONORFLIGHT
North Dakota
2023 Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN to take off again in April
The Honor Flight will take about 90 veterans from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington, D. C.
January 25, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
3615776+082717.N.BP_.ARTBRIEFS Joanna Dymond.jpg
Community
Bemidji author Joanna Dymond to hold book signing
Bemidji mystery author Joanna Dymond will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.
January 25, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report