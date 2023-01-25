Parks and Rec to hold Yamuna Face classes

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Yamuna Face classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in February, at the Historic Carnegie Library, 426 Bemidji Ave. N.

"Yamuna Face will use similar balls as the Body Rolling class," a release said. "Benefits of Yamuna Face include improved alignment, bone quality, circulation, TMJ issues, skin and muscle tone, reduction of eye strain and tension, relieves sinus headaches."

Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

The dates include Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $23 per date. To register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us, for more information call (218) 333-1857.