Parks and Rec to hold 'Walk With Ease' classes

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Arthritis Foundation's "Walk With Ease" program from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 2 through June 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.



Tuesdays location: Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Wednesdays location: Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Forth St. NW.

Thursdays location: Various park locations

"The Walk With Ease class is an exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health," a release said. "If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk With Ease. After you attend the first two meetings you will be eligible for a spring membership to the Bemidji State University Wellness Center."

This class is free to attend, max of 15 participants.