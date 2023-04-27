99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Parks and Rec to hold 'Walk With Ease' classes

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a"Walk With Ease" program from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 2 through June 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:54 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Arthritis Foundation's "Walk With Ease" program from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 2 through June 8, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

  • Tuesdays location: Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
  • Wednesdays location: Historic Carnegie Library, 317 Forth St. NW.
  • Thursdays location: Various park locations

"The Walk With Ease class is an exercise program that can reduce pain and improve overall health," a release said. "If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk With Ease. After you attend the first two meetings you will be eligible for a spring membership to the Bemidji State University Wellness Center."
This class is free to attend, max of 15 participants.

For more information and to register visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
