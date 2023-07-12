Parks and Rec to hold virtual youth fishing competition July 15-22

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a virtual fishing competition for youth in Hubbard, Clearwater, Cass and Beltrami counties from July 15-22.

The competition is open to youth ages 16 and younger in Hubbard, Clearwater, Cass and Beltrami counties. Fish can be caught at any time between Saturday, July 15, and Saturday, July 22.

Once registered, participants will receive a Bemidji Parks and Recreation Tournament Card. After catching a fish, anglers must take a photo of the fish with the Tournament Card visible in the photo. Catch and release is encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded for the longest fish, smallest fish and largest variety of species caught, a release said.

The cost to participate in the competition is $10 per person.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. Those with questions about the event can call (218) 333-1862.