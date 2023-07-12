Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Parks and Rec to hold virtual youth fishing competition July 15-22

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a virtual fishing competition for youth in Hubbard, Clearwater, Cass and Beltrami counties from July 15-22.

The competition is open to youth ages 16 and younger in Hubbard, Clearwater, Cass and Beltrami counties. Fish can be caught at any time between Saturday, July 15, and Saturday, July 22.

Once registered, participants will receive a Bemidji Parks and Recreation Tournament Card. After catching a fish, anglers must take a photo of the fish with the Tournament Card visible in the photo. Catch and release is encouraged.

Prizes will be awarded for the longest fish, smallest fish and largest variety of species caught, a release said.

The cost to participate in the competition is $10 per person.

For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. Those with questions about the event can call (218) 333-1862.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
