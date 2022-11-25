Parks and Rec to hold Ugly Sweater 5K
It is time to dig out those ugly sweaters. The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an Ugly Sweaters 5K with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Paul Bunyan Park.
Participants can run or walk this 5K challenge in person or virtually and receive a Park and Rec mug. The first three finishers will receive a prize.
The cost per person is $15 by pre-registering or $20 the day of the race. For more information or to register contact (218) 333-1862 or visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.
