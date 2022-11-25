Parks and Rec to hold Ugly Sweater 5K

BEMIDJI — It is time to dig out those ugly sweaters. The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an Ugly Sweaters 5K with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the race at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Paul Bunyan Park.

Participants can run or walk this 5K challenge in person or virtually and receive a Park and Rec mug. The first three finishers will receive a prize.

The cost per person is $15 by pre-registering or $20 the day of the race. For more information or to register contact (218) 333-1862 or visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.