Parks and Rec to hold summer fitness classes
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host yoga at the beach and fitness kickboxing classes on Tuesdays from July 11-25.
Yoga at the beach sessions will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at Diamond Point Park. The cost to participate is $42 for the three-week session or $22 per drop-in session.
Fitness kickboxing classes will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 11, 18 and 25, at Bemidji City Park. The cost to participate is $36 for the three-week session or $15 per drop-in session.
Classes are designed for beginners and participants should bring a water bottle. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.
