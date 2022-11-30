Parks and Rec to hold series of yoga classes

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Walk/Jog/Run and Yoga classes from noon to 12:50 p.m. on Mondays, Dec. 5 and 12, and Jan. 9 and 23, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

"Walk/jog/run - and YOGA is the perfect mix of building up strength and endurance to ensure you aren't left feeling sore and deplete," a release said. Each class will begin with a few pre-run yoga poses, followed by a 25 indoor minute run, and will complete the class with a 25-minute yoga sequence.

The cost per date is $20 or $67 for all four weeks. Pre-registration is required, for more information and to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or contact (218) 333-1862.