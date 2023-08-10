Parks and Rec to hold painting in the park classes

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold painting in the park classes on Thursdays, Aug. 17 and 24, at South Shore Park.

The Aug. 17 class is geared toward families and the Aug. 24 class will be for adults, a release said. The cost to participate will vary based on the program.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.