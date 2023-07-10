Parks and Rec to hold open skate event July 14

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an open skate event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 14, at the Bemidji Community Arena power rink.

Participants can bring their own skates or try out the free rental skates available at the BCA in limited sizes.

This free program is sponsored by Bernick Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.