Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Parks and Rec to hold open skate event July 14

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an open skate event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 14, at the Bemidji Community Arena power rink.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:59 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an open skate event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 14, at the Bemidji Community Arena power rink.

Participants can bring their own skates or try out the free rental skates available at the BCA in limited sizes.

This free program is sponsored by Bernick Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold summer fitness classes
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Defensive Driving Refresher Courses set for July 12, 25
23h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
070823.N.BP.KNIFERIVER.jpg
Community
Knife River Materials donates to Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter Capital Campaign
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Continued discussion on code of conduct set for tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BHSGRADUATION 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji area high school graduation rates generally drop amidst statewide increase
2d ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Rolls-Royce parade car.jpg
Community
Robert L. Stanton drives 1999 Rolls-Royce in Bemidji's Grand Parade
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Softball web art.jpg
Sports
SOFTBALL: Pulkrabek throws no-hitter, Titans sweep Howard Lake Tournament
4h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report