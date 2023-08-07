Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Parks and Rec to hold open skate event Aug. 11

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an open skate event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Bemidji Community Arena power rink.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host an open skate event from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Bemidji Community Arena power rink.

Participants can bring their own skates or try out the free rental skates available at the BCA in limited sizes.

This free program is sponsored by Bernick Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Aug. 5
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Defensive Driving Refresher Courses scheduled
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
082121.N.BP.FOODSHELFVISITS.jpg
Community
Record number of families use Bemidji Community Food Shelf during month of July
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080523.N.BP.BADGEPINNING 4.jpg
Local
6 new firefighters sworn in at Bemidji Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony
2d ago
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Beltrami County.jpg
Local
Beltrami County dedicates $48,500 to help displaced Red Pine residents
3d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
080223.N.BP.MISTICREUNION 1.jpg
Local
Family reunion draws nearly 600 descendants of Vinko and Philipina Mistic
5d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
IMG_6916.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books
5d ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley