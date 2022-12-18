Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
Participants can search for candy canes at the following parks:
- Nymore Park from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Algoma Park from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- City Park from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- North Country Park from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Gordon Falls Park from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event is free and only one person per family needs to sign up to attend. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or for more information, call (218) 333-1862.
