Parks and Rec to hold Light up the Lake 5K July 7

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Light up the Lake 5K run on Friday, July 7, at South Shore Park.

Registration will start at 8 p.m., with the run beginning at 9 p.m. Participants can meet at the South Shore Old Mill Building ahead of the run.

The cost to participate is $20 to pre-register or $25 for day-of registration. A shirt and glow sticks are included with registration. The top three finishers will receive a medal.

For more information, contact (218) 333-1862. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.