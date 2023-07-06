Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parks and Rec to hold Light up the Lake 5K July 7

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Light up the Lake 5K run on Friday, July 7, at South Shore Park.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:20 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Light up the Lake 5K run on Friday, July 7, at South Shore Park.

Registration will start at 8 p.m., with the run beginning at 9 p.m. Participants can meet at the South Shore Old Mill Building ahead of the run.

The cost to participate is $20 to pre-register or $25 for day-of registration. A shirt and glow sticks are included with registration. The top three finishers will receive a medal.

For more information, contact (218) 333-1862. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
