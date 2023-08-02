Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parks and Rec to hold 'Dog Days of Summer' event Aug. 8

Nymore photo.jpeg
The Nymore Dog Park is located at 423 Wilson Ave. SE in Bemidji.
Elizabeth Stark / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:12 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Dog Days of Summer" event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Nymore Dog Park, 423 Wilson Ave. SE.

Dogs at the event will have the opportunity to make art, enjoy dog treats and play with other dogs, a release said. It is recommended that two people from each household attend the event.

Attendees can drop in anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
