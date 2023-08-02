Parks and Rec to hold 'Dog Days of Summer' event Aug. 8

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a "Dog Days of Summer" event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Nymore Dog Park, 423 Wilson Ave. SE.

Dogs at the event will have the opportunity to make art, enjoy dog treats and play with other dogs, a release said. It is recommended that two people from each household attend the event.

Attendees can drop in anytime between 5 and 7 p.m.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1862.