Parks and Rec to hold Daddy-Daughter Dance Feb. 11

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Daddy-Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S.

The package for admission includes a dad and daughter dinner, with a special picture and an evening of dancing. All ages are welcome.

Registration will be open until filled, pre-registration is required. Max participation is 156, make sure to note on registration if there are others you would like seated at your table. Up to six people per table.

The cost to attend is $46 for a father/daughter pair, registration is now open at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For information, contact (218) 333-1857.