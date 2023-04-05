Parks and Rec to hold Bunny Hop 5k April 8

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Bunny Hop 5K event on Saturday, April 8, at the Tourist Information Center. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m.

The first 50 participants will get bunny ears with their registration. Medals will be awarded to all runners 15 and younger along with the top three finishers. There will be a short bunny loop for children, a release said.

Children ages 10 and younger are free with a paid adult runner. The cost to participate is $15 if pre-registered, the price increases to $20 day of the event.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218)-333-1862.