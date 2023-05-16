99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parks and Rec to hold Basic Life Support classes

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:35 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold Basic Life Support classes from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, May 22, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28, at the BSU Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

This class is geared toward pre-hospital providers such as EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and in-facility hospital providers. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card, valid for two years.

During this class participants will learn:

  • High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants
  • The AHA Chain of Survival, specifically the BLS components
  • Important early use of an AED
  • Effective ventilations using a barrier device
  • Importance of teams in multi-rescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multi-rescuer CPR
  • Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction (choking) for adults and infants

BLS Initial / Renewal Course takes approximately 4.5 hours to complete, course time is based on one instructor, six students and two manikins.
The cost is $125 per participant. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1857 with any questions.

