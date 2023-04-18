99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Parks and Rec set to host Waterfowl Walks

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Waterfowl Walks from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, at the Paul Bunyan Park Tourist Information Center.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:05 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host Waterfowl Walks from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, at the Paul Bunyan Park Tourist Information Center.

"While we walk we will observe and chat about the many ducks, geese, loons and other species of waterfowl that are migrating back to Bemidji," a release said.

Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars, but a limited number of binoculars will be available for use.

Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate.

Register and find more information at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

