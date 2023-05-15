99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Parks and Rec set to hold Garden Party

The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a Garden Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the City Park Multi-Use Building.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:26 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a Garden Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the City Park Multi-Use Building.

This event will provide fun for the whole family including light refreshments, lawn games, crafts, a story walk and a scavenger hunt.

The cost is $6 per participant with a max of 50 participants. Parents/guardians are asked to stay during the program.

Register and find more information at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.

