Parks and Rec set to hold Dog Days of Summer event

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Dog Days of Summer event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, at the Nymore Dog Park, 423 Wilson Ave. SE.

"Come and make a braided dog toy for your pup, enjoy a special dog treat and play with other dogs," a release said.

It's recommended that two people come from each household.

The cost is $6 per household.

Register and find more information at ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218)-333-1862.