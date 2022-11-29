Parks and Rec now offering 2023 calendars
Calendars from the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department for the 2023 year are now available for purchase.
Photos in the calendar were submitted and voted on by the community. Funds raised will go toward the youth scholarship fund.
Calendars are available by pick up or mailing for an additional fee. The cost per calendar is $21. For more information contact (218) 333-1862.
