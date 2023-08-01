Parkinson's Support Group to host family picnic Aug. 10

BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group will have a special event for its August meeting, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, a potluck and family picnic will be held at the Sapphire Pavillion at Diamond Point Park in Bemidji.

Attendees are asked to bring their own drinks and a dish to share. Brats on a bun and food condiments will be provided along with free musical entertainment.

"Anyone with Parkinson's disease or who has a family member with Parkinson's disease, or if you want to find out more about it come join us," a release said. "If you have a favorite lawn or outdoor game bring it along."

The group meets typically meets at 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.

For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.