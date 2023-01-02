Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Jan. 11
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the same time and location.
For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.
The Bemidji Senior Center will host a presentation by Maggie Kienetz at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the senior center, 216 Third St. NW.
TruStar Federal Credit Union recently raised $310 in donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Hats For Hunger promotion.
Beltrami Electric Cooperative recently named Great River Rescue as the winner of the 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award.
A Brain Enhancement Dance class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Suzy and Hondo's School of Dance, 1259 Tyler Ave. SE.