Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Jan. 11

The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 02, 2023 10:26 AM
BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the same time and location.

For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.

