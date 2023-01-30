Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Feb. 8
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the same time and location.
For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.
