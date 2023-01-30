6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Feb. 8

The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 30, 2023 12:03 PM
BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group is set to meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the same time and location.

For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.

