Parkinson's Support Group set to meet Dec. 14

BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group is starting up again after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic and health precautions.

The group will meet at 2 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.