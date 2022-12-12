Parkinson's Support Group Dec. 14 meeting canceled due to weather
BEMIDJI — The Parkinson's Support Group has decided to cancel its meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, due to the winter storm outlook for this week.
The group will resume meeting in January at 2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Sanford Health Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW.
For more information, contact (218) 760-8266.
