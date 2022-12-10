Pack 80 Cub Scouts compete in turtle racing tournament

Cub Scouts from Pack 80 have been mastering the skill of turtle racing.

During a double elimination tournament held on Monday, Nov. 28, scouts used great concentration and steady hands to compete in close races, a release said.

Tiger Cub Scouts, Lou Condon, left, and Gideon O'Beirne battle for second and third-place wins in a turtle racing competition on Nov. 28. Contributed

All the cub scouts who participated received a golden turtle handkerchief with their turtle number on it, a Turtle Race certificate, along with ribbons for the top three winners.

Pictured from left: Wolf Cub Scout Lou Condon, Tiger Cub Scout Charlie Condon, Lion Cub Scout Jimmy Holmes and Wolf Cub Scout Carson Hayes, compete in a turtle race on Nov. 28. Contributed

Pack 80 Unit Commissioner Allison Barta also presented five cub scouts with their Bobcat Rank. Now that each of these cub scouts has earned this rank, they will be busy working on Tiger and Wolf Rank Badges.

Pictured from left: Charlie Condon and his mother Jacqui, Gideon O'Beirne with his father Kyle, Bennett Neilson and his father Grant, Carson Hayes and his mother Rachel, and Lou Condon. Contributed

For more information or to join the Cub Scout program, contact Allison Barta at (218) 766-5757 or allison_barta@hotmail.com.