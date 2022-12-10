SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pack 80 Cub Scouts compete in turtle racing tournament

On Monday, Nov. 28, Pack 80 Cub Scouts proved that they have mastered the skill of turtle racing.

DSCN9265 (2).JPG
Pictured from left: First-place champion Lou Condon, Bennett Neilson, Jimmy Holmes, second-place winner Gideon O'Beirne, third-place winner Charlie Condon and Carson Hayes.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 10, 2022 10:30 AM
Cub Scouts from Pack 80 have been mastering the skill of turtle racing.

During a double elimination tournament held on Monday, Nov. 28, scouts used great concentration and steady hands to compete in close races, a release said.

DSCN9257 - Copy (2).JPG
Tiger Cub Scouts, Lou Condon, left, and Gideon O'Beirne battle for second and third-place wins in a turtle racing competition on Nov. 28.
Contributed

All the cub scouts who participated received a golden turtle handkerchief with their turtle number on it, a Turtle Race certificate, along with ribbons for the top three winners.

DSCN9239 - Copy (3).JPG
Pictured from left: Wolf Cub Scout Lou Condon, Tiger Cub Scout Charlie Condon, Lion Cub Scout Jimmy Holmes and Wolf Cub Scout Carson Hayes, compete in a turtle race on Nov. 28.
Contributed

Pack 80 Unit Commissioner Allison Barta also presented five cub scouts with their Bobcat Rank. Now that each of these cub scouts has earned this rank, they will be busy working on Tiger and Wolf Rank Badges.

DSCN9211 - Copy (3).JPG
Pictured from left: Charlie Condon and his mother Jacqui, Gideon O'Beirne with his father Kyle, Bennett Neilson and his father Grant, Carson Hayes and his mother Rachel, and Lou Condon.
Contributed

For more information or to join the Cub Scout program, contact Allison Barta at (218) 766-5757 or allison_barta@hotmail.com.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
