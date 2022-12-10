Pack 80 Cub Scouts compete in turtle racing tournament
On Monday, Nov. 28, Pack 80 Cub Scouts proved that they have mastered the skill of turtle racing.
Cub Scouts from Pack 80 have been mastering the skill of turtle racing.
During a double elimination tournament held on Monday, Nov. 28, scouts used great concentration and steady hands to compete in close races, a release said.
All the cub scouts who participated received a golden turtle handkerchief with their turtle number on it, a Turtle Race certificate, along with ribbons for the top three winners.
Pack 80 Unit Commissioner Allison Barta also presented five cub scouts with their Bobcat Rank. Now that each of these cub scouts has earned this rank, they will be busy working on Tiger and Wolf Rank Badges.
For more information or to join the Cub Scout program, contact Allison Barta at (218) 766-5757 or allison_barta@hotmail.com.