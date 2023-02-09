P.E.O. Sisterhood awards continuing education grants to local students

Bemidji-area students Caitlin Klejeski and Kelly Cochran were each awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women.

Both Klejeski and Cochran were nominated by local P.E.O. Chapter EX. Klejeski is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Bemidji State University, and Cochran is pursuing an associate's degree in Nursing at Northwest Technical College.

"The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education provides need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who have returned to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment," a release said.

For more information about P.E.O. or the Program for Continuing Education, visit peointernational.org.