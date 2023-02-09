99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

P.E.O. Sisterhood awards continuing education grants to local students

Caitlin Klejeski and Kelly Cochran were each awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

IMG_3953.jpg
Pictured from left: P.E.O. member Janna Schlitz, grant recipients Caitlin Klejeski and Kelly Cochran, and P.E.O. members Vicki Wangberg and Libby Underhill.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 09, 2023 12:58 PM
Bemidji-area students Caitlin Klejeski and Kelly Cochran were each awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women.

Both Klejeski and Cochran were nominated by local P.E.O. Chapter EX. Klejeski is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Bemidji State University, and Cochran is pursuing an associate's degree in Nursing at Northwest Technical College.

"The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education provides need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who have returned to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment," a release said.

For more information about P.E.O. or the Program for Continuing Education, visit peointernational.org.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
