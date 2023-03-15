6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
P.E.O. Chapter Ex scholarships available for health care students

To be considered for the $2,000 scholarship, an applicant must have completed one academic year in a post-secondary institution and be pursuing a career in a health care related field.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:25 PM

BEMIDJI — P.E.O. Chapter Ex is accepting applications for the Julie Campbell Ringle Scholarship. To be considered for the $2,000 scholarship, an applicant must have completed one academic year in a post-secondary institution and be pursuing a career in a health care related field.

Applicants must be Bemidji women who have graduated from a Bemidji school or are currently living in Bemidji and are committed to a career in the area, a release said.

The application form and the complete list of the criteria can be found at peoscholarshipbemidji.weebly.com.

The deadline for application submission is Saturday, April 1.

P.E.O. is an international sisterhood that has been in existence for more than 150 years, with a mission to celebrate learning and support education for women of all ages, the release said.

