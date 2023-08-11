Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church to hold annual ice cream and pie social

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:11 PM

PUPOSKY — Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church will host its annual ice cream and pie social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, at the church, 1214 Durand Drive NW in Puposky.

There will be a free-will offering at the event, and everyone from the community and surrounding areas is welcome to attend.

Worship times will change starting Sept. 3, Our Redeemer's Puposky will be at 9 a.m. and Debs Trinity Lutheran Church worship time is at 11 a.m. until next September.

By Pioneer Staff Report
