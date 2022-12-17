Otto Bremer Trust awards $80,000 grant to Bemidji Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has received an $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust.

The donation was made as part of OBT's most recent grantmaking cycle, where $9,265,639 in grants and program-related investments were awarded to organizations around the region.

The money will go toward general operations at the club, with the mission of providing youth development through outreach and out-of-school programming, a release said.

"The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn.," the release said. "Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin."