Otto Bremer Trust awards $80,000 grant to Bemidji Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has received an $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has received an $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust.
The donation was made as part of OBT's most recent grantmaking cycle, where $9,265,639 in grants and program-related investments were awarded to organizations around the region.
The money will go toward general operations at the club, with the mission of providing youth development through outreach and out-of-school programming, a release said.
"The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn.," the release said. "Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin."
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.