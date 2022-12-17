SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Otto Bremer Trust awards $80,000 grant to Bemidji Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area has received an $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust.

Bemidji Boys and Girls Club web art .jpg
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is located at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 09:30 AM
The donation was made as part of OBT's most recent grantmaking cycle, where $9,265,639 in grants and program-related investments were awarded to organizations around the region.

The money will go toward general operations at the club, with the mission of providing youth development through outreach and out-of-school programming, a release said.

"The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn.," the release said. "Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin."

By Pioneer Staff Report
