Otto Bremer Trust awards $355,000 to Bemidji organizations

BEMIDJI — The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded $13,844,635 in grants and program-related investments in June and July, with $355,000 going to Bemidji organizations.

“We continue to be impressed by the many organizations committed to helping meet critical needs throughout the region,” OBT Co-CEO and Trustee Daniel C. Reardon said in a release. “These grantees are making a positive impact in their communities and we are pleased to support their incredible work.”

Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter received $300,000 to go toward its capital expansion to double the capacity for crisis shelter, victim-centered advocacy and supportive services for the victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in northwestern Minnesota.

Ours to Serve House of Hospitality, Inc. received $55,000 for general operations to provide emergency family shelter in northwest Minnesota.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region. See the full release on the OBT website for a complete list of grants awarded.