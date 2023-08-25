Open Mic and CoffeeHouse event set at Headwaters

BEMIDJI — Headwaters Music and Arts will host an Open Mic and CoffeeHouse featuring The Swivets at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The Swivets consist of members Casey Rasmussen, NikkieLee Nolden and Lisa Dixon.

"The group formed after NikkiLee and Lisa met while preparing to instruct at the 2022 Headwaters Rock Band Bootcamp," a release said. "Co-instructor Casey overheard their need for a drummer, and the rest is history."

The three have bonded quickly over their shared love of big swelling harmonies and emotionally charged lyrics, the release continued.

Sign-up begins at 6:30 p.m. or by email to jjhgaard@gmail.com. Admission is $3 per person and $7 for families. Coffee and treats will be available for purchase courtesy of Apple Blossom Village in partnership with Starbucks.