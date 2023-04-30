99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Omelet brunch, bake and craft sale set for May 5

The Blackduck Senior Center will host an omelet brunch, bake and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:54 PM

Attendees can build their own omelet and onsite chefs will cook them. Toppings will include salsa, sour cream and cheese, and they will be served with toast or a sweet roll, coffee, lemonade and ice water.

"Everyone is welcome. Bring your family and friends and enjoy fellowship with people from our surrounding area," a release said.

Funds raised will support the senior center and its community activities.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
