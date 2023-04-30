Omelet brunch, bake and craft sale set for May 5

BLACKDUCK — The Blackduck Senior Center will host an omelet brunch, bake and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the senior center, 24 First St. SE.

Attendees can build their own omelet and onsite chefs will cook them. Toppings will include salsa, sour cream and cheese, and they will be served with toast or a sweet roll, coffee, lemonade and ice water.

"Everyone is welcome. Bring your family and friends and enjoy fellowship with people from our surrounding area," a release said.

Funds raised will support the senior center and its community activities.

