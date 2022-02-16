SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ojibwe language now available on Jehovah’s Witnesses website

The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org, now includes many Indigenous languages considered at risk of dying out, such as Ojibwe.

Bemidji3.png
Jason and Rachel Raveling appreciate the Ojibwe videos and publications found on jw.org, the most translated website in the world.<br/>
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 16, 2022 09:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org , now includes many Indigenous languages considered at risk of dying out, such as Ojibwe.

With International Mother Language Day approaching on Feb. 21, Bemidji residents Jason and Rachel Raveling recently highlighted in a release how endangered languages like Ojibwe now have a home on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website, along with more than 1,050 other languages

“Ojibwe is beautiful,” Rachel Raveling said in the release. “It sounds bubbly. There’s no harshness to it — it just flows.”

According to the release, Rachel has been learning the language since 2017, when she and her husband, Jason Raveling, took an Ojibwe class taught by native speakers among Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Jason, who has Ojibwe heritage, had begun learning the language earlier so he could have fun using it with the kids who rode the school bus he drove in Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before long, however, he was taking his studies more and more seriously and asking people he knew on the reservation for help with phrases and pronunciation, the release said.

COVID-19 has put a halt to getting in-person help from Ojibwe speakers, but the Ravelings continue to be very enthusiastic about the Ojibwe materials available on the jw.org website.

Jason recalled a pre-pandemic experience he had as he visited with a woman about the Bible and shared an Ojibwe video from his tablet.

“Suddenly the husband appeared after the video played,” he explained in the release. “He kept repeating: ‘That’s amazing. That’s amazing. That is how we used to speak. I can’t believe you’re doing this.’ He was just amazed that someone’s going to the work to make the videos in Ojibwe.”

“Translating Indigenous languages is a labor of love for all those involved and for our organization,” said Robert Hendriks, the U.S. spokesman of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The work is challenging and time-consuming. But our goal isn’t to make a profit, it’s to provide the Bible’s comforting message clearly and accurately to as many people as possible.”

"Sharing the Bible’s message of hope and comfort among those who live on the Leech Lake and Red Lake Nations has been a powerful experience for the Ravelings," the release said. "And knowing some Ojibwe has helped them feel closer to the people who speak it."

To access Bible-based videos and printed materials in Ojibwe and other Indigenous languages, visit jw.org and select the language of choice.

Related Topics: INDIGENOUS IMPACTSRED LAKE NATIONLEECH LAKE BAND OF OJIBWENEW YEAR REVIEW
What to read next
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Center winter.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
December 20, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
December 18, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report