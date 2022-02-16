Ojibwe language now available on Jehovah’s Witnesses website

BEMIDJI — The official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org , now includes many Indigenous languages considered at risk of dying out, such as Ojibwe.

With International Mother Language Day approaching on Feb. 21, Bemidji residents Jason and Rachel Raveling recently highlighted in a release how endangered languages like Ojibwe now have a home on the Jehovah’s Witnesses website, along with more than 1,050 other languages

“Ojibwe is beautiful,” Rachel Raveling said in the release. “It sounds bubbly. There’s no harshness to it — it just flows.”

According to the release, Rachel has been learning the language since 2017, when she and her husband, Jason Raveling, took an Ojibwe class taught by native speakers among Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Jason, who has Ojibwe heritage, had begun learning the language earlier so he could have fun using it with the kids who rode the school bus he drove in Walker.

Before long, however, he was taking his studies more and more seriously and asking people he knew on the reservation for help with phrases and pronunciation, the release said.

COVID-19 has put a halt to getting in-person help from Ojibwe speakers, but the Ravelings continue to be very enthusiastic about the Ojibwe materials available on the jw.org website.

Jason recalled a pre-pandemic experience he had as he visited with a woman about the Bible and shared an Ojibwe video from his tablet.

“Suddenly the husband appeared after the video played,” he explained in the release. “He kept repeating: ‘That’s amazing. That’s amazing. That is how we used to speak. I can’t believe you’re doing this.’ He was just amazed that someone’s going to the work to make the videos in Ojibwe.”

“Translating Indigenous languages is a labor of love for all those involved and for our organization,” said Robert Hendriks, the U.S. spokesman of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The work is challenging and time-consuming. But our goal isn’t to make a profit, it’s to provide the Bible’s comforting message clearly and accurately to as many people as possible.”

"Sharing the Bible’s message of hope and comfort among those who live on the Leech Lake and Red Lake Nations has been a powerful experience for the Ravelings," the release said. "And knowing some Ojibwe has helped them feel closer to the people who speak it."

To access Bible-based videos and printed materials in Ojibwe and other Indigenous languages, visit jw.org and select the language of choice.