Community

Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter to hold De-Feet Violence run/walk Aug. 12

The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter will host its eighth annual De-Feet Violence 5K/10K run/walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.

Attendees participate in the Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter De-Feet Violence run/walk on Aug. 13, 2022, at Paul Bunyan Park. This year's event is set for Aug. 12.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:35 AM

BEMIDJI — The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter will host its eighth annual De-Feet Violence 5K/10K run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the racing kicking off at 9 a.m.

The event is the shelter's annual fundraising event and all funds will go to help build a new shelter.

According to a release, the event is for participants of all ages and abilities and everyone will receive a 2023 "De-Feet" T-shirt.

Participants can register through Aug. 10 for $30 at mnshelter.org. The cost is $35 on race day.

