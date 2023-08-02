Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter to hold De-Feet Violence run/walk Aug. 12

BEMIDJI — The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter will host its eighth annual De-Feet Violence 5K/10K run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the racing kicking off at 9 a.m.

The event is the shelter's annual fundraising event and all funds will go to help build a new shelter.

According to a release, the event is for participants of all ages and abilities and everyone will receive a 2023 "De-Feet" T-shirt.

Participants can register through Aug. 10 for $30 at mnshelter.org. The cost is $35 on race day.