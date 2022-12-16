SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation offers education, training grants for nonprofits

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now offering grant funding for nonprofit organizations of up to $2,500.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 09:44 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now offering grant funding to support education and training efforts for nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to build leadership knowledge and skills to help nonprofit organizations in the northwest Minnesota region more effectively fulfill their missions. The grant opportunity also supports local government and tribal organization education and training pursuits that expand leadership capacity, a release said.

Nonprofits, tribal organizations and local governments can apply for the grants, which are up to $2,500 and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must be located within the NMF service area, which includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations along with Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau Counties.

Grant funding may support staff and board staff and board trainings, purchasing professional licenses or certificates, travel, conferences, consultant hires, organizational or operational audits, other knowledge and capacity-building initiatives, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complete grant description as well as details on how to apply can be found online at www.nwmf.org. Click on the "Grants" tab at the top of the page and then click on "Open Grant Rounds."

Anyone with questions about the grant should contact Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy, at nated@nwmf.org.

Related Topics: NORTHWEST MINNESOTA FOUNDATION
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Bemidji state university web art
Community
Bemidji State's social work department awarded $100,000 grant
Bemidji State's Department of Social Work was recently awarded a $100,000 grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to train students pursuing the university’s addictions certificate program.
December 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
DrumFit fitness class series set for Jan. 5-25
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and Bemidji Community Education are partnering to offer DrumFit classes on Thursdays, Jan. 5-26, at the Paul Bunyan Center, 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
December 21, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Center winter.jpg
Community
Sanford Center to host New Year's Eve Bash
The Sanford Center invites the public to ring in 2023 at its New Year's Eve Bash set for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Sanford Center Ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.
December 20, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to hold Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Neighborhood Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 28, in multiple parks around Bemidji.
December 18, 2022 08:31 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report