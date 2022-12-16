Northwest Minnesota Foundation offers education, training grants for nonprofits

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is now offering grant funding to support education and training efforts for nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to build leadership knowledge and skills to help nonprofit organizations in the northwest Minnesota region more effectively fulfill their missions. The grant opportunity also supports local government and tribal organization education and training pursuits that expand leadership capacity, a release said.

Nonprofits, tribal organizations and local governments can apply for the grants, which are up to $2,500 and are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants must be located within the NMF service area, which includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations along with Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau Counties.

Grant funding may support staff and board staff and board trainings, purchasing professional licenses or certificates, travel, conferences, consultant hires, organizational or operational audits, other knowledge and capacity-building initiatives, the release said.

A complete grant description as well as details on how to apply can be found online at www.nwmf.org. Click on the "Grants" tab at the top of the page and then click on "Open Grant Rounds."

Anyone with questions about the grant should contact Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy, at nated@nwmf.org.