BEMIDJI — Northern Minnesota’s Largest Women’s Expo returns to the Sanford Center July 28-30 in the George W. Neilson Convention Center ballroom, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

This event will feature numerous vendors and speakers to make women feel both pampered and empowered.

In previous years, this event has featured vendors such as florists, jewelers, fitness groups, yoga studios, spas, travel advisers, financial advisers, home improvement specialists, boutiques, photographers and more. This year the event promises all the camaraderie of the previous years and much more, a release said.

The expo is currently seeking vendors for the event. If interested in becoming a vendor, contact Event Manager Malaak Khattab at mkhattab@thesanfordcenter.com.

The event will be free for all to attend with the potential for some ticketed classes for those who wish to participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit the Sanford Center website.