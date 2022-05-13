Northern Exposure to Lifelong to host author Terry Smith

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong continues with author Terry Smith on Wednesday, May 18, at the Bagley American Legion, 114 Main Ave. N.

Coffee begins at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

Smith worked as a police officer, undercover narcotics agent, an organized crime investigator SWAT commander and a homicide detective for over 37 years, all of which are discussed in his recently released book "CODE 4."

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.