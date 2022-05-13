99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Northern Exposure to Lifelong to host author Terry Smith

Northern Exposure to Lifelong continues with author Terry Smith on Wednesday, May 18, at the Bagley American Legion, 114 Main Ave N.

May 12, 2022 09:35 PM
BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong continues with author Terry Smith on Wednesday, May 18, at the Bagley American Legion, 114 Main Ave. N.

Coffee begins at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

Smith worked as a police officer, undercover narcotics agent, an organized crime investigator SWAT commander and a homicide detective for over 37 years, all of which are discussed in his recently released book "CODE 4."

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

