Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning sets spring 2023 program schedule

BEMIDJI — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host a series of programs this spring at 9:30 a.m. with light refreshments starting at 9 a.m. each Wednesday, April 5 through May 24.

April 5: Carole Euerle will present “Tapping Creativity at Any Age” at the Bagley Public Library.

April 12: Professor Michael Herbert will present "Twenty College Students Who Enlisted in WWII" at Bagley American Legion Post 16.

April 19: David Jones will present "The Statue of Liberty: Two Decades of Effort, Almost Impossible Odds" at Faith Lutheran Church in Bagley.

April 26: Cindy Kolling will present "Memoir vs. Memoirs — Not as Scary as They May Seem" at the Gonvick Community Center.

May 3: BSU Professor Dan Allosso will present "The Gilded Age" at the McIntosh Community Center.

May 10: David Wall will present "Understanding Equality and Equity When Society Seems to be Confused" at The Embassy in Fosston.

May 17: Connie Nunemaker will present "Planting For Pollinators and Wildlife" at Our Saviors at Ebro Corner.

May 24: Brian and Kathy Brandt — Mustang Sally BBQ will present "BBQ Like a Pro" at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook.

There is no cost to attend events.

"This Spring NELL season we honor Marvin Lee of Fosston who passed away in February 2023," organizers said in a release. "He was a very active member of the board and treasurer. He will be missed."