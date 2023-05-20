99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Country Snowmobile Club donates to Lake Bemidji State Park's centennial concert series

IMG-2176.jpg
Country Snowmobile Club President Randy Fitzgerald North, left, presents a check to Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park Treasurer Pamela Kelsey and Park Manager Pete Harrison. 
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:16 AM

The North Country Snowmobile Club recently donated to the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park to cover the musician stipend for the state park's centennial concert series.

Concerts are scheduled on Sundays from Memorial weekend through Labor Day. The concert series at the park is one of the many community events that highlight Lake Bemidji State Park's centennial celebration. 

