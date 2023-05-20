North Country Snowmobile Club donates to Lake Bemidji State Park's centennial concert series
The North Country Snowmobile Club recently donated to the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park to cover the musician stipend for the state park's centennial concert series.
Concerts are scheduled on Sundays from Memorial weekend through Labor Day. The concert series at the park is one of the many community events that highlight Lake Bemidji State Park's centennial celebration.
