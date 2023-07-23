Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

North Country Food Bank, United Way to host mobile food drops

North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer mobile food distributions on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Bagley High School parking lot.

North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:00 PM

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer mobile food distributions on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Bagley High School parking lot.

Food will be available from 11 a.m. to noon, or until food runs out.

At the events, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_2545.jpg
Community
Bemidji Lions Club presents Appreciation Awards
5h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
112520.N.BP.SENIOR.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to hold Walk with Ease classes
6h ago
image1.jpeg
Community
Midco donates $2,000 to Lake Bemidji State Park
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Cam Justice 3.jpg
Sports
Cam Justice navigating long road back to field alongside Bemidji teammates
2d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson
blueberries-g250fd7e8f_1920.jpg
Community
Lake George Blueberry Festival set for July 28-30
5d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Administration Building file photo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County withdraws purchase agreement for property considered for new jail
3d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti