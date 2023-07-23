North Country Food Bank, United Way to host mobile food drops

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf to offer mobile food distributions on Monday, July 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Bagley High School parking lot.

Food will be available from 11 a.m. to noon, or until food runs out.

At the events, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.