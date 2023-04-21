99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

North Country Food Bank and United Way to host mobile food drops in Bagley

North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf for mobile food distributions from 11 a.m. to noon, at Great Northern Drive SW.

North Country Food Bank WEB.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:27 AM

BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf for mobile food distributions in Bagley for the months April, May and June from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.

The dates for food drops are:

  • Monday, April 24
  • Monday, May 22
  • Monday, June 26

At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.
Contact Scott Johnson with any questions at (218)-399-7367.

What To Read Next
Beautiful,Woman,Hand,Crafting,Book,At,The,Tabletop,With,Stationery.
Community
Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee
April 20, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Fresh salad
Community
Trinity Lutheran Church to host spring salad luncheon
April 20, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Lutheran Social Services web art.jpg
Community
'Friends in the Kitchen' cooking class set for April 25
April 19, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kayla Winkler and Denae Alamano.jpg
Local
United Way of Bemidji Area recognizes 35 volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 20, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Local
Bagley man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder for May 2020 incident
April 19, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken