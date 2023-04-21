North Country Food Bank and United Way to host mobile food drops in Bagley
BAGLEY — North Country Food Bank is partnering with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Clearwater County Food Shelf for mobile food distributions in Bagley for the months April, May and June from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Bagley Farmers Market lot along Great Northern Drive SW.
The dates for food drops are:
- Monday, April 24
- Monday, May 22
- Monday, June 26
At the event, people can drive up and receive food with no questions asked. Everyone is welcome.
Contact Scott Johnson with any questions at (218)-399-7367.
