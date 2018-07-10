The Legacy Fund invested more than $5.5 million to communities across the state in the 52 weeks leading up to Super Bowl LII last February at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The final dividend grants, at $1,475 each, will be used to supplement previous grants to those 52 organizations by the host committee.

"52 Weeks of Giving is just one of the many ways we ensured that Super Bowl LII had a positive impact on our entire state," Maureen Bausch, CEO of the host committee, said in a statement. "We are happy to surprise these 52 recipients with an additional grant so support their wonderful work. We hope the Super Bowl helped inspire a healthier, more active generation of Minnesota kids. With more than $5.5 million invested in community organizations statewide, kids will enjoy the benefits of the Super Bowl for years to come."

The 52 grant recipients and their communities are:

• The Loppet Foundation, Minneapolis

• Olmstead County Public Health Services, Mobile Playgrounds, Rochester

• City of St. Paul, St. Paul Parks and Recreation Sepak Tekraw Courts, St. Paul

• Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, Cannon River Mobile Home Park Playground, Faribault

• Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Year-round Greenhouses, Onamia

• Moorhead Public Schools, Imagination Playgrounds, Moorhead

• Nobles County Community Service-Public Health, Buss Field, Worthington

• Crow Wing County, Crow Wing Energized, Bicycle Fleet, Brainerd

• Springboard for the Arts, Play Sculpture, Fergus Falls

• Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Inc., Grand Rapids

• Twin Cities Native American Lacrosse, Minneapolis

• Backus Community Center Pennies for Play Program, International Falls

• Anoka County Community Health & Environmental Services, Accessible Playground, Anoka County

• Dayton's Bluff Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. Rivoli Orchards, St. Paul

• Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Playground, Grand Portage

• Windom Area Hospital, Community Walking Path, Windom

• Alexandria Area YMCA, Mobile Bike Fleet, Alexandria

• The Brooklyn Bridge Alliance for Youth, Brooklyn Park

• Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Bemidji

• Willmar Area Community Foundation Area Community Foundation, Destination Playground, Willmar

• City of Duluth, Playgrounds, Duluth

• Polk County, Playgrounds, Crookston

• Dream of Wild Health, Hugo

• White Earth Reservation Tribal Council, Skate Parks, White Earth

• Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud

• Blue Earth County, Bike Fleets, Mankato

• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Cass Lake

• Project Success, Minneapolis

• Frogtown Gardens, Frogtown Farm, St. Paul

• Youth Determined to Succeed, Inc. Brooklyn Park

• Red Lake Comprehensive Health Services, Red Lake

• City of Virginia, Playground, Virginia

• Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes, Inc. Detroit Lakes

• Goodhue County Health & Human Services and Independent School District #256, Red Wing

• Best of Waseca, Inc., Tink Larson Field, Waseca

• Minneapolis Public Schools Culinary & Wellness Services, Minneapolis

• Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet

• Southwest Health and Human Services, High School Sports Fields, Marshall

• City of Roseau, South Riverview Park Project, Roseau

• Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council, Basketball Courts, Bois Forte

• Upper Sioux Community, Zani Woyute Project, Upper Sioux

• Prairie Island Community, Prairie Island

• Appetite for Change, Minneapolis

• Bolder Options, Minneapolis

• Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio, Inc. (CLUES), St. Paul

• Juxtaposition Arts, Minneapolis

• Lower Sioux Indian Community, Recreation Center, Lower Sioux

• Second Harvest Heartland, Greater Twin Cities

• Sanneh Foundation, St. Paul

• Peoples' Center for Health, Minneapolis

• Pillsbury United Communities, Minneapolis

• Minneapolis Public Schools, Anwatin Middle School field, Minneapolis