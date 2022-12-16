New Year’s Eve History Mystery event returns to Beltrami County History Center

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a history mystery event in honor of its 70th birthday at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave.

"Join us on New Year’s Eve to meet our original board members — our suspects — and play this Clue-like mystery game," a release said.

According to the release, in the game, the year is 1952, and the Board of Directors of the new Beltrami Historical Society is celebrating a recent (fictitious) acquisition: a rare bone. But the unveiling goes dreadfully awry with the discovery that a thief smuggled the bone out of the museum.

The only suspects are the 1952 BCHS founding Board members: President Harold Searls, Mrs. Edna Essler, Mrs. Myrle Kalbrener, Dr. Charles W. Vandersluis, Hosea Emerson Rice, and Leonard Dickinson.

There will be prizes for the first-place crime solver, one random crime solver who completes the game, and awards for best costumes for an individual and a family or group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and are available through the History Center’s website: tinyurl.com/bchshm22 or by calling (218) 444-3376.