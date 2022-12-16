SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
New Year’s Eve History Mystery event returns to Beltrami County History Center

The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a history mystery event in honor of its 70th birthday at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave.

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 12:40 PM
BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society will host a history mystery event in honor of its 70th birthday at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave.

"Join us on New Year’s Eve to meet our original board members — our suspects — and play this Clue-like mystery game," a release said.

According to the release, in the game, the year is 1952, and the Board of Directors of the new Beltrami Historical Society is celebrating a recent (fictitious) acquisition: a rare bone. But the unveiling goes dreadfully awry with the discovery that a thief smuggled the bone out of the museum.

The only suspects are the 1952 BCHS founding Board members: President Harold Searls, Mrs. Edna Essler, Mrs. Myrle Kalbrener, Dr. Charles W. Vandersluis, Hosea Emerson Rice, and Leonard Dickinson.

There will be prizes for the first-place crime solver, one random crime solver who completes the game, and awards for best costumes for an individual and a family or group.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and are available through the History Center’s website: tinyurl.com/bchshm22 or by calling (218) 444-3376.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
