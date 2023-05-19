99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
NELL's 'BBQ Like a Pro' program set for on May 24

Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with "BBQ Like a Pro" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook, 116 State Highway 92.

IMG_4894.jpeg
Mustang Sally BBQ owners Brian and Kathy Brandt will present "BBQ Like a Pro" at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clearbrook.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:07 PM

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 9:30 a.m.

The owners of Mustang Sally BBQ in Marshall, Minn., will teach attendees how to BBQ like a pro this summer.

"Brian and Kathy Brandt will share their professional BBQ competition journey from novice grillers to grand champion pit masters, to small business owners," a release said. "They’ll share tips, techniques and maybe a few secrets for making grand champion BBQ. Building flavor is the key to great taste, so you’ll have an opportunity to create your own seasoning. With your new knowledge and personalized seasoning, you’ll be ready for summer and all set to BBQ like a Pro!"

There will be products to purchase at this event as well as door prizes.

